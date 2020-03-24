Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Fannin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



January 8, 1963 - March 18, 2020

Paul was born January 8, 1963 in Xenia OH and passed after a long illness on March 18, 2020 in Turlock CA.

Paul grew up in Gustine CA attending grade school and high school and graduated in 1981.

He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved teaching Seminary and Sunday School.

In life, Paul loved sports and was a big fan of the A's, Raiders and Warriors. He loved to travel and loved music of all genres.

Son of Frank and Dorothy Fannin, Paul is survived by brothers Frank of Gustine, Jim (Nancy) of Sparks NV, David (Mindy) of Fairfield IA, William of Wellington CO and sister Barbara (Robert Fehl) of Gustine as well as many nephews and a niece, and Uncle and Aunt Tom and Barbara Greyer of Sugar Grove IL and many cousins whom he loved dearly.

Burial will be private due to the current state restrictions on gatherings. A memorial will be announced at a later date.

www.cvobituaries.com



