Paul Jimenez
February 22, 1953 - October 26, 2019
On Saturday, October 26, 2019, Paul Jimenez, long time resident of Hughson, passed away at home.
Paul was preceded in death by his father Paul, stepmother Nina; brothers Frank, Robert, and Victor.
He is survived by his mother Dolores Bonner; girlfriend Peggy; three children and their spouses Tonya(Michael), Kisha(Michael), and Paul(Carmen); four grandchildren Monty, Jordan, Zander, and Charlotte; siblings and their spouses Charles, Randy, Raymond(Mary), Barbra(Jeff), and Deborah; nieces Priscilla(Marcos)and Natalie.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering on December 21, 2019 at 1 pm in Turlock. For more information please contact the family at (209) 620-3162.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 13, 2019