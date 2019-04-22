Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Langum. View Sign

Paul Langum

04/23/1937-04/18/2019

Paul Eugene Langum passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Paul was a lifelong resident of the Central Valley. He was born in Escalon, CA on April 23, 1937, the youngest of the late Elsie and Tipton Langum's six children. Paul attended Escalon high school and later married and settled down for a short time in Stockton and then Manteca CA.

Paul was preceded in death by his beloved Wanda Dee, to whom he was married for 55 years. Paul is survived by his daughters, Pam Langum of Ripon, CA, Paula Langum-Fonseca and son-in-law, Edward Fonseca of Manteca, CA, Granddaughters Sandra Fonseca-Wages of Dallas TX, Lacey Fonseca of Melbourne, AU, Amber Fonseca of Los Angeles, CA and Brittany Fonseca of North Hollywood, CA. Paul also leaves behind wonderful nephews, nieces and friends that were a joy to him.

Paul was a lineman for P. G. & E for 35 years before retiring. He then entered his second career as 'Popa'. He was a dedicated family man that took great pride in his granddaughters and was present for virtually every piano recital, softball game, wrestling match or competition they participated in.

Many Mantecans knew him best as the having the house with all the Christmas lights on the corner of Cottage Ave and Southland Rd. Paul and Wanda won many awards over the years for their dazzling display of lights which covered their house, roof and yard. The focal point was a life sized Santa Claus that stood in his own little house and waved to the crowds that drove by. Paul didn't decorate for the awards, he did it for the families that came to see it. Many nights over the holiday season, when weather permitted, you would find Paul in his driveway, handing out candy canes to the groups that assembled in front of his home.

Paul was the epitome of a gentleman, gracious and generous. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends that found him to be a mentor, a role-model and an exceptional example of decency and compassion.

P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Langum family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home, 290 N. Union Road, Manteca. A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00am at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available for condolences at

www.cvobituaries.com



Paul Langum04/23/1937-04/18/2019Paul Eugene Langum passed away peacefully on April 18, 2019. Paul was a lifelong resident of the Central Valley. He was born in Escalon, CA on April 23, 1937, the youngest of the late Elsie and Tipton Langum's six children. Paul attended Escalon high school and later married and settled down for a short time in Stockton and then Manteca CA.Paul was preceded in death by his beloved Wanda Dee, to whom he was married for 55 years. Paul is survived by his daughters, Pam Langum of Ripon, CA, Paula Langum-Fonseca and son-in-law, Edward Fonseca of Manteca, CA, Granddaughters Sandra Fonseca-Wages of Dallas TX, Lacey Fonseca of Melbourne, AU, Amber Fonseca of Los Angeles, CA and Brittany Fonseca of North Hollywood, CA. Paul also leaves behind wonderful nephews, nieces and friends that were a joy to him.Paul was a lineman for P. G. & E for 35 years before retiring. He then entered his second career as 'Popa'. He was a dedicated family man that took great pride in his granddaughters and was present for virtually every piano recital, softball game, wrestling match or competition they participated in.Many Mantecans knew him best as the having the house with all the Christmas lights on the corner of Cottage Ave and Southland Rd. Paul and Wanda won many awards over the years for their dazzling display of lights which covered their house, roof and yard. The focal point was a life sized Santa Claus that stood in his own little house and waved to the crowds that drove by. Paul didn't decorate for the awards, he did it for the families that came to see it. Many nights over the holiday season, when weather permitted, you would find Paul in his driveway, handing out candy canes to the groups that assembled in front of his home.Paul was the epitome of a gentleman, gracious and generous. Paul will be greatly missed by his family and friends that found him to be a mentor, a role-model and an exceptional example of decency and compassion.P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the Langum family. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home, 290 N. Union Road, Manteca. A Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:00am at P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.plfryandson.com Funeral Home P.L. Fry & Son Funeral Home

290 North Union Road

Manteca , CA 95336

(209) 239-1242 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close