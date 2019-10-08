Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Ivers and Alcorn Funeral home Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 671 E Yosemite Ave. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Vincent Rotondaro

September 29, 1983-October 2, 2019

Fire Captain, Paul Vincent Rotondaro, from the CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit (MMU), was killed on duty early Wednesday, October 2nd, in a head-on collision while driving from Gustine Fire Station to Usona Fire Station.

Paul began his career as a

Paul is survived by the love of his life, Jennifer, his daugher, Kiersten (13 years old) and his son Wyatt Dune (16 months old), his father, Vincent Rotondaro, his parents, Michael and Toni McMillin, his brothers, Kirk (Megan), Kyle (Garyn), and Chase (Kiah), his sister, Shannon Dunch (Jeffrey), his grandparents Tom and Catherine Shippey, his adorable goddaughter Emma Wortman, numerous loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and his family of firefighters.

Paul was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, off-road everything, boating, sand, sand, and more sand, and many more outdoor activies. He loved to read and shared books with his Granddaddy.

He grew up in Merced, CA and is an alumni of Our Lady of Mercy School and Golden Valley High School. He served and trained his siblings as altar servers for St. Patrick's parish.

In High School he was active in FFA. For small engines he placed 1st in the state on his judging team and played high school football as an offensive lineman for the G. V. Cougars. He then graduated from Merced JC with an Associate of Science degree in Fire Science. He was currently working on his bachelors degree. He was always motivated to improve his knowledge for himself and for his family.

Working for the fire department, Paul involved himself in many things. Paul actively was a part of the Type 1 Hazardous Materials team in Merced several years. He was on Cal Fire Incident Management Team 3 in the Finance Section. He was a member of the Merced County Type 2 Rescue team. He oversaw radio tech issues for all of Merced County Fire Department and he had worked as part of the Aircraft Fire Rescue team at Castle Airport.

A viewing for Captain Paul will be held at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral home on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00- 9:00 PM.

The Mass for Paul will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 10:00 am. at St. Patrick's Church, 671 E Yosemite Ave. Merced. Reception to follow.

Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 8 to Oct. 16, 2019

