Paul Rumble
February 13, 1924 - September 28, 2019
Paul Rumble passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus, at the age of 95. He was part of the Rumble Ranch pioneer farming family, Paul enjoyed talking to many people about his faith in the Lord Jesus. He frequently visiting local restaurants, leaving banana squash with there logo on it. After graduating from Modesto High he worked with his father and brothers on the family farm and started the Rumble Dairy. Paul married Barbara King on April 25, 1948. They were blessed with four children, Aaron, Gordon, Paula Beachler & Russell Rumble. As members of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, he served as a Deacon. After 49 years of marriage, Barbara passed away. He then married Martha Brunk from Virginia on May 24, 1998. He enjoyed another 21 years of being happily married. Paul was a hard worker who enjoyed spending time with his family and church functions. As Paul aged, he was lovingly cared for by his wife Martha. There will be a memorial service at 10:00 am on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Old German Baptist Church at 2866 W. Rumble Rd. Modesto. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Brethren Heritage School 3549 N. Dakota Ave
Modesto, 95358. Or Community Hospice. The family wants to thank Hospice for the special care they provided.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 3, 2019