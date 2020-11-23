1/1
Paul Tanner
1979 - 2020
Paul Tanner
December 9, 1979 - November 15, 2020
Modesto, California - Paul Tanner passed away at his home in Modesto on November 15.
Paul was born in Maryland in 1979 to Alexis Alexander and John Tanner. He was the second of three boys. The family moved to Los Angeles when Paul was 6. Paul spent his teenage and adult years in Berkeley and Oakland. In 2018, Paul moved to Modesto with his family. Paul was a skilled salesman who worked his way up to managing all of the aspects of car sales.
Paul and his wife, Mayra, raised two daughters, Leila and Vivian. His family describe him as humorous, kind, generous, caring, hard working and considerate. He will be deeply missed by his family.


Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 23, 2020.
