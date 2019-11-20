Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Funeral service 11:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Warda

May 25, 1929 - Nov. 16, 2019

Paul Warda, 90, of Modesto, passed away on November 16, 2019. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend whose life took him in many directions: grocer, salesman, business owner, board member, club president and politician. His passions, aside from family, were trapshooting, painting and performing at outdoor concerts as a cannonier. He was also a member of Del Rio Country Club for many years and enjoyed playing golf and socializing with friends.

Paul was born on May 25, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, where he lived until the family moved to San Francisco when he was eight. His parents purchased a ranch in Keyes and spent their time between there and San Francisco. Although an only child, Paul's cousins in San Francisco, Edward, Art and Richard Michael, were like brothers to him and played a large part in his life. Paul attended Ceres High School and was an outstanding athlete in track and football setting new records. He graduated in 1947.

Paul's advertising career began in 1952 working as an advertising representative for the Modesto Bee for ten years. He later branched out and started his own advertising agency in the late 60's. This led to his involvement with National Medical Enterprises running the print shop and handling public relations.

Paul served on many boards, including the Stanislaus County Fair, Modesto Irrigation District and Doctors Medical Center boards. Paul was a lifelong trap shooter with the Old Fisherman's Club, competing at state level and winning numerous titles. He became involved in the Assyrian American Civic Club in Turlock in 1975 and enjoyed many years as a member and as club president. He became involved in politics personally, which included advertising and campaigning for local and state candidates.

Paul was preceded in death by Rose, his wife of 51 years, and will be greatly missed by his daughters Jennie Zeff (Steve) and Paula Autry (Albert), grandchildren Micah Zeff (Shannon), Evan Zeff (Stephanie), Monica Autry McNeill (Rain), Paul Autry (Dayna) and Bear Autry (Kaia), his great-grandchildren Valentina, Isaiah, Zoë, Ezra, Stella, Evvy, Kaya and Noah, and his companion of many years Maria Pfeifhofer.

The family would like to thank Carl Gagliardi, a loyal and loving friend whose daily visits meant so much to Paul and the family, Charlie Menghetti and Albert Benjamin for their continued friendship, as well as El Rio Memory Care for the outstanding and compassionate care they provided.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. There will also be a celebration of Paul's life on Monday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Del Rio Country Club, 801 Stewart Rd., Modesto.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation by mail at 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or online at

www.cvobituaries.com





Published in the Modesto Bee from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019

