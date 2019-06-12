|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulina Luiz.
|
|
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
View Map
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
View Map
Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
View Map
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Paulina Neves Luiz
Jul 29, 1925 - Jun 7, 2019
Pauline Neves Luiz, from Modesto, was born in Norte Grande, Sao Jorge, Azores on July 29, 1925. She passed away at home surrounded by family on June 7, 2019 at the glorious age of 93.
Paulina, the daughter of Antonio and Justina Azevedo, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandma. She was known by the endearing nickname, vovo, a woman dedicated to her Catholic faith and devoted to her family and friends.
Paulina is preceded in death by her late husband, Manuel A. Luiz, her son, Louis M. Luis, grandson, Brian Luis, and son-in-law Greg Shepard. She is survived by her sons, Gilbert (Joanie) Luis, Michael (Heather) Luis, and daughters Maria Azevedo, Jessie (Charles0 Wagner, Audrey (Tom) McCormack, Ellie Shepard, and daughter-in-law, Debbie Luis, wife of the late Louis M. Luis, Fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.
Paulina left behind a great legacy. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.
A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel beginning at 4:00pm, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA. A Rosary will be held the same evening begining at 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 9:30am on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 1813 Oakdale Rd, Modesto, CA. A committal service will follow the same day at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr, Modesto, CA. A reception will be held at the hall located at St. Joseph's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to community Hospice, 4368 Spyres way, Modesto, CA 95356.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|