Pauline Atherstone
1929 - 2020
Pauline Lois Atherstone
March 2, 1929-May 1, 2020
Pauline was born in Keyes, California, to Glee and Nora (Ocken) Maxim, and grew up on farms and ranches near Keyes. She graduated from Turlock High School in 1946 and attended Modesto Business College.
Pauline married Robert J. "Mike" Atherstone on April 9, 1949, in Turlock. She volunteered with Civil Defense in Turlock and the PTA.
In 1961 Mike was called up to active duty in the USAF from the Air Force Reserves. The family lived in Mississippi City, MS; Warner Robbins, GA; and Oxon Hill, MD. In 1964 the family returned to Modesto.
Pauline was a member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church, joining in 1964. She served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, was active in Mariners, and volunteered for many activities at the church.
In 1965 Pauline became an Avon representative, a career that lasted over 35 years. She was recognized many times by receiving its highest honor, the President's Circle Award.
Pauline & Mike were active square dancers and joined many clubs. They served as President of the Modesto Squarenaders Club and traveled to attend conventions.
Pauline & Mike were foster parents to several teenage girls from 1970-1982.
Pauline and Mike enjoyed their RV and toured California, the Western States, and Canada.
Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, and her sister Joyce Rorabaugh of Caldwell, Idaho, she is survived by her children, John (Sallie) of Paso Robles; James (Pamela) of Modesto; Kathleen (David) Koning of Danville. Grandchildren Jennifer (Darren) Rusco of Paso Robles; Jeffery (Christine) Atherstone of Duluth, GA; Nathaniel Atherstone of Fairfield; Timothy Koning of London, UK; Steven Koning of Danville, and six great-grandchildren.
When social distancing allows, a Memorial Service will be held at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to Trinity United Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 13, 2020.
