Pauline Ginocchio
June 29, 1925 - October 22, 2020
Turlock, California - Pauline Grace Ginocchio, 95, passed away peacefully the morning of October 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born June 29, 1925 in Merced, California, she attended Merced Schools, Four C's Business College in Fresno, before returning to her hometown to work for the Merced Farm Bureau. During WWII she worked at Castle Air Force Base as an Airman where she supported the United States Military war effort. Pauline moved to Turlock when she married her husband, Byron Ginocchio, in 1951.There they established a life together on a small ranch. Pauline was creative and inspirational, showing us what it meant to work hard. She was a wonderful, loving, positive person, our "Honey Girl." She was loved, cherished and will truly be missed by many.
Pauline is survived by two daughters; Cherie Jackson (Jeff) and Lori Ginocchio; six grandsons, Brett Baker, Byron Baker, Paul Jackson, Jeffry Jackson, Jaymie Jackson, and Tim Jackson and her sister, Helen Bernaciak. She is preceded in death by her husband, Byron Ginocchio.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 P.M. Saturday, November 28 at Allen Mortuary, 247 North Broadway, Turlock.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to United Samaritans Foundation. Online at: UnitedSamaritans.org/donate
In care of Pauline Ginocchio, For: Senior Meals.