Pauline (Polly) Slater
May 7, 1930 - August 6, 2019
Polly was born in Arkansas to James and Adalee Davis. She came to California in the 1940's where she met and married Anvis L. Moore (deceased). They had three children Brad Moore (Mary Lou) of Elk Grove CA, Connie Lionudakis (deceased) and Karla Moore Pinola (Martin) of Maricopa AZ. She was the proud grandmother five and great-grandmother of four. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 34 years Jack Slater. She lived and worked most of her life in Modesto. She was a great friend to many and loved dearly by her family. Polly passed after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019