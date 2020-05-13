Nellie Pauline Van VugtMar 30, 1936 - May 7, 2020Nellie Pauline Odom was born on March 30,1936 in Dahlonega, Georgia to Casey and Dovie Odom. She was the eldest of ten children and enjoyed taking care of her siblings which ensured her motherly instincts. She met her first husband William Clyde Norton and they married in 1954, in Kokomo, Indiana. They welcomed their first child Patricia a year later and Deborah to follow 5 years after that in 1960. The opportunity arose to relocate to Ripon, California in 1964. While hesitant but excited they drove and moved in with family to start their new adventure. While raising both girls in their small town they were able to be close with family, which she valued. With the loss of her first husband William Norton in 1981, she met Hubert Van Vugt. They married in 1985 and started a beautiful life of 32 years together. The families bonded as one family enjoying holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed traveling with Hubert as far away as the Netherlands and exploring Europe. They also enjoyed dancing and playing music with friends at the 501 Senior Club, Moose Lodge and Residential Care Homes that they visited. After losing Hubert in 2018, it was a difficult journey for her. Pauline worked at Den Dulk Poultry Farms for over 30 years and valued the friendships she forged during that time. Pauline loved spending time with her family and friends & frequent trips to local casinos. She will be forever missed and "her girls" will carry on her legacy.She is survived by her two daughters Patti (Norman) Hendrix, Debbie (Will) Sikma, two Step Children Robert (Karen) Van Vugt, Lillian (Amer) Shabbar, two grandchildren Nicole (Jake) Cox, Tyler (Spencer) Osburg-Head. Two Great- Grandchildren, Dallas and Wyatt Cox. Eleven Step Grandchildren and eight Step Great- Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her parents and six of her siblings. She is survived by two sisters, Julie Edwards, Nancy Jones and one brother Danny Odom all of Georgia and numerous special nieces and nephews that she dearly loved . Mom, we will love you forever and we will keep your memories alive.Services for Pauline are modified due to restrictions from COVID-19. Visitation will be held at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel on May 15, 2020 by appointment only from 1pm-8pm. Please call the chapel in advance to make arrangements for your arrival time at 209-599-3413. Private Family burial to follow.