Pearl Fiscalini
1914 - 2020
Pearl Margaret Fiscalini
Nov 3, 1914 - Jul 15, 2020
Pearl Margaret Fiscalini of Modesto, CA passed away peacefully at Bethel Retirement Community at the age of 105 on July 15, 2020.
Mom was born to Arliss Calderwoood and Freda Ricker on Novemeber 3, 1914 in Rutherford, CA., Napa County.
Mom enjoyed cooking, baking and sharing with friends and neighbors. Her love was her family, flower gardens and tending to her small ranch.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Elidio, son Raymond, son in law Ed and her two brothers, Jim and Roy.
She is survived by daughter Dorene, grandsons Jon, Jason and two great grandsons Dominick and Dalton and family friend Kay. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend and was proud to be a part of their lives.
A special thanks to Bethel Retirement Community and Seva Hopsice for their loving care.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
July 29, 2020
