Pearl Moranda
December 8, 1931-December 12, 2019
Pearl Moranda, 88, passed away peacefully in her home on December 12, 2019 following a lengthy illness. Pearl grew up in Oakdale, CA with her parents Adriano and Eliza Almazan. She was raised in a large and loving family with 7 siblings, all who have predeceased her.
Pearl married Bob Moranda on April 11, 1964. They were happily married for 36 years until Bob's death in 2000. Bob and Pearl lived with their daughters in Turlock. Pearl was a medical technologist for Stanislaus County. She loved her job and her colleagues. Pearl enjoyed reading and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her kindness and generosity. She was a faithful parishoner at Sacred Heart Church until 2015 when she moved to Phoenix to live with her daughter.
Pearl is survived by her daughters, Cathy Sage (Robert) and Barbara Brady (Mike). She leaves behind 6 grandchildren, Noah, Adriana and Benjamin Brady and Luke, Adam and Eliza Sage. She will be greatly missed by her daughters, sons in law, grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be January 10th at 11am at Sacred Heart Church in Turlock. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Catholic Charities.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 17, 2019