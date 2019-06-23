Pedro Antonio Gil
oct 15, 1987 - jun 15, 2019
Pedro Anotnio Gil of Vernalis, CA passed away suddenly on June 15, 2019 at the age of 31. He was born on October 15, 1987 to parents Pedro Gil Sr. and Margarita Esparza. Pedro is survived by his wife Lisa Marie Gil of 14 years, his 4 children; Pedro Antonio Gil Jr., Arlene Marie Gil, Angelica Marie Gil and Isabel Victoria Gil. Pedro also had many siblings that loved him a lot as well; Graciela Munoz Arellano (Grayson, CA), Marciella Rodriguez (San Leandro, CA), Sandra Perez (Merced, CA), Estella Gil (Modesto, CA), Maria Isabel Munoz (Modesto, CA, Pedro Gil Jr. (Modesto, CA) and Sarah Margarita Gil Sanchez (Ceres, CA). Pedro Gil was an amazing, son, brother, fathers and husband. He had a love for the outdoors and would often take his children for fishing trips. Pedro had a big heart for animals and the 49ers, however the love he had for his family was unconditional. Services for Pedro will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 starting at 10:00 am at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home which is located at 1050 McHenry Ave. Modesto, CA 95350. Following the conclusion of the service a burial will be held at the Patterson Cemetery 10800 CA-33, Patterson, CA 95363.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019