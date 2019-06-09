Pedro Porras (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA
95354
(209)-492-9222
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service
513 12Th St
Modesto, CA 95354
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
709 J Street
Modesto, CA
View Map
Obituary
Pedro G. Porras
June 29, 1951 - May 28, 2019
In Memory of our father Pedro G. Porras. He was survived by his three daughters Laura Rosales, Jessica Romero, Karina Porras, 7 brothers and sisters, 15 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentin and Águeda Porras, his sister, Ramona Porras, his oldest daughter, Faviola Galvan, his granddaughter, Micaela Yareli Porras. Pedro was born in Chihuahua, Mexico on June 29, 1951 and peacefully passed away on May 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13th, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. followed by a rosary from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Eaton Family Funeral-Cremation, 513 12th Street, Modesto, CA 95354. A mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 709 J Street, Modesto, CA 95354.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 9, 2019
