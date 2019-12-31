Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Escobar. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Newman 1258 R Street Newman , CA 95360 (209)-862-3628 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 650 W. Las Palmas Avenue Patterson , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Aug 11, 1951 - Dec 26, 2019

Peggy Ann (Woznick) Escobar, age 68, passed away peacefully December 26, 2019. Peggy was born in 1951 in Minot, North Dakota to Doris and Larry. She married her best friend and love, Rick Escobar in 1975 and had three children.

Peggy was a vibrant woman who loved traveling, photography, and making memories. She was always ready to initiate new adventures with family and friends. Her mini adventures would always involve a plan A, B, C, etc. Laughter would always occur, as Peggy would bring out the fun in any experience.

As a teacher for over 20 years, Peggy was an amazing educator. She taught elementary and middle school in California and Utah. She loved children and many a child became pen pals with "Auntie" Peggy. As a prolific letter writer, you could expect a note in the mail for your birthday, anniversary, holiday, or just because.

Her faith in God was strong. She was not afraid to die as she knew she would be with her heavenly father and with those loved ones who were waiting to welcome her into heaven.

Peggy is survived by her husband Rick; her children Michelle, Brian, and Steven; her father Larry; her siblings Rod, Gale, Linda, and Mike and their spouses; her nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris and brother Jack.

Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. Her memorial service will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 650 W. Las Palmas Avenue, Patterson, California 95363.

Peggy had a wonderfully adventurous life and will be greatly missed by all that loved her.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 650 W. Las Palmas Avenue, Patterson, California 95363.

