Peggy Ann PowersJun 8, 1951 - Jul 20, 2020Peggy Ann Powers passed away on July 20, 2020 in Woodland, California. She was born June 8, 1951 to parents Walter W. Powers and Lynn Powers in San Francisco, Ca. She was currently a resident at the Woodland Residential Services and a participant in the Harmony Day Program in Woodland, CA.Peggy Ann will be remembered as lively with a keen sense of humor. She enjoyed being a participant in the Sacramento Area Special Olympics. She loved to swim and attend summer camp. As a child, she always looked forward to her outings to the family cabin along the American River in Kyburz, CA.Peggy was well known in the Woodlake community of North Sacramento as her father was a Council Member and Mayor of the former City of North Sacramento. In the 1960's and 70's, he served in the California State Assembly as the 8th District Representative.Peggy Ann was preceded by her parents, Walter and Lynn Powers and is survived by extended family including her aunts and cousins.The family greatly appreciates the outstanding care and love given to Peggy Ann by the staff at Woodland Residential Services. As a participant at the Woodland Harmony Day Program, Peggy enjoyed her activities and the family extends their appreciation. Prior to her residence in Woodland, many thanks to the years of care given by the Brookins Residential Care Home, the Case Managers of California Alta Regional Center and the staff at the Sacramento United Cerebral Palsy Day Program where Peggy was a participant.A private family memorial at Burwood Cemetery, Escalon, CA will be planned, when the Covid 19 restrictions permit. Thank you to Deegan Funeral Home, Escalon, CA for the arrangements.