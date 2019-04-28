Peggy J Yates
June 2, 1937 - April 16, 2019
Peggy Joyce (Keeney) Yates, born on June 2, 1937 in Rochester, Texas passed away at home, surrounded by her family, at age 81 on April 16, 2019 in Modesto, California. Peggy was married to Chester "Nick" Yates for 50+ years. She is survived by her daughters, Debra "Debbie" Cremeans and Delores "Lori" Swarts and son Jack O'Dell Swarts; daughter Althea Elaine Lamb and sons Terry Robert Yates and Stanley Mel Yates. She had 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Peggy was one of 13 children born to Grace Mae Keeney and Arthur William Keeney. She loved her immediate and extended family and enjoyed visiting and talking with them all as often as she could. She was Wife, Mom, Grandma, GeeGee, Sis or friend to so many who will miss her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 28, 2019