Penelope "Penny" Blake

Mar 31, 1938 - Feb 23, 2019

Penelope "Penny" Blake passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23rd in Turlock, CA. She was 80 years old.

Penny was born in Temple City, CA on March 31, 1938 to Joseph and Viola Krupp. Raised in Temple City, she attended Pasadena City College. After living in Orange for a brief time, she settled down in the Central Valley, where she called Turlock her home for the rest of her life.

Penny married the love of her life, Parker B. Blake on February 21, 1981 in Stateline, NV. They were married for 31 years before his passing in 2012.

Penny worked for the FBI briefly before working as an administrative assistant for Gallo Winery. She retired in 2004. In her spare time, Penny was an avid reader. She also loved traveling the United States, camping and gardening. She was a member of the Modesto Garden Club and the Vintage Lunch Bunch.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Joseph F. Krupp; mother, Viola Roylance Krupp; and her sister, Cherry Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Kirsty Reeves; son, Ronald Arndt; stepsons, Robin Blake and Mark Blake; stepdaughter, Tammy Doss; ten grandchildren and step-grandchildren, as well as numerous step-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2nd at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Penelope will be laid to rest on a later date at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

