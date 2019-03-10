Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Perry Huffman. View Sign

Perry Huffman

Dec. 1950 ~ Mar. 2019

Perry Huffman, age 68, passed away in Waterford on March 4, 2019.

He worked in the construction industry, mostly in the concrete business. He had a passion for music, loved playing the guitar and even wrote several worship songs. He coached Little League baseball for years and traveled to Mexico in a missionary capacity where he helped at an orphanage.

Perry is survived by his loving wife Karen Huffman; children Rhonda (Mack) Quillen of Ceres, Robert (Amy) Huffman of Hughson, Chad (Chastity) Huffman of Conway, MO, Kristi (David) Rodriguez of Modesto and PJ Huffman of Oakdale; grandchildren Zachary Huffman, Noah Huffman, Wesley Quillen, Emily Quillen, Ronin Rodriguez, Eva Rodriguez, Samuel Huffman and KayCe Huffman; three brothers and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother and one sister.

Memorial service will be held at Victory Life Center in Modesto on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 12:00p.m. with interment to follow at Turlock Memorial Park also on Friday at 2:00p.m.

