Peter R. Carrbello

June 13, 1921-June 27, 2020

Peter peacefully fell asleep in death at the age of 99 on Saturday, June 27 at his residence in Oakdale, California.He was dearly loved, cherished, and respected by many who await to greet him when his God, Jehovah, resurrects him. Acts 24:15

Peter was born into a large family in the Bay Area of California. After suffering a physical sports injury as a young man, he decided to open his own physical therapy studio in San Leandro. When Peter was 27 years old, he learned what the Bible taught, and he decided to be baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in San Francisco in May 1948. He changed his career and kept busy as a full-time minister, preaching and teaching scriptural facts to others. This decision had a rippling effect on many lives.

Peter moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where he met Billie, his lifelong partner. That same year, they married and began their full-time ministry on June 25 , 1950. They had the honor of attending the 23rd class of Gilead, the Witnesses school for training missionaries, in 1953. After graduation on July 23, 1954, they were briefly assigned to the state of West Virginia, and in December they were asked to move to Brazil, where they would spend 25 years on numerous assignments in different parts of the country as a traveling overseer. This was no small task. In 1980, they returned to California, where they continued to have an impact on others, particularly the Portuguese community. They were needed in Florida in 1995 so they moved there to be with family. In 2000 they moved and spent the rest of their days together in Cortez, Colorado. For 64 years they found true contentment spending time walking together door to door in the ministry until Billie passed away in Feb 2014.

Peter felt lonely after his beloved Billie passed away, but he was never alone; he was constantly surrounded by his spiritual family. His God, Jehovah, took care of him. The friendships he cultivated and maintained with those who served shoulder to shoulder with him in the preaching work were by his side throughout his final years. These friends enjoyed listening and learning from the experiences that Peter would share from all of his theocratic activities and endeavors. His last adventure brought him back to California in April 2019. Even at his advanced age he used every opportunity to continue preaching.

Peter was satisfied and rewarded with his life of service to God.





