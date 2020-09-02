1/1
Peter Galan
1942 - 2020
Peter A. Galan
June 21, 1942 - August 22, 2020
Peter A. Galan (78) was born in Merced, CA on June 21, 1942 and passed away peacefully in Modesto, CA on August 22, 2020.
Peter was a United States Marine who served in the Vietnam War as Platoon Sargent. He served with the U.S. Marines Amtrac Division (Amphibious Tractor).
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosa Galan; daughter Jane Thomas; son Abe Galan; daughter-in-law Heather Galan; granddaughters Vanessa and Lucy Thomas; and his dog Daisy Galan. Siblings: Isabelle Young (Allen), Christina Hackler (Ladd), Leonard Galan (Tina), and Rachel Bradley (Jim).
He was preceded in death by his parents Abe and Caroline Galan.
He always encouraged people to seek their own adventures. He cherished the time he spent with his family, and most of all his granddaughters, Vanessa and Lucy. He was a researcher at heart and always sought to become knowledgeable in many subjects that interested him.
Peter felt that his faith and hope in God is what guided him home safely from the Vietnam War. He was a protector, and father figure to many. He will be greatly missed.
Scheduled service: Interment at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on September 2, 2020 at 10:30am. Masks are mandatory to attend, social distancing required per Lakewood.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Interment
10:30 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
Memories & Condolences
August 27, 2020
I send prayers for the family. My nino was a good man, respectful and elegant. I will truly miss him and love him always. He will always be my hero.❤
Susana Andalon
Family
