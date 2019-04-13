Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Tripp. View Sign

Peter D. TrippJuly 1, 1932 - April 4, 2019Peter Tripp, age 86, died at home in Modesto on April 4, 2019. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, loyalty and his love for family.Born July 1, 1932 to Borden and Alice Tripp, Pete grew up in Westport, Massachusetts. Working alongside his father on the family dairy farm, Pete developed a strong work ethic that would last throughout his lifetime.After attending Moses Brown School and enjoying his time on the track team, Pete went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps . As a drill instructor he was responsible for training troops during the Korean conflict . After his distinguished service, Pete went on to graduate with a degree in Agricultural Sciences from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. After college, he married his first wife, Mary (née Heaton), and they had one son, William.Pete later moved to the Modesto area and married his beloved wife, Frankie (née Streit), in 1967. Together they blended their families, settled in the Central Valley and lovingly began the next chapter.Pete's early years on the family farm ended up lending a strong foundation for his career in agriculture where worked as a Production Manager at Tri Valley Growers in Modesto. His hard work and dedication to his profession was evident in the way he lead the cannery's safety and sanitation departments. Pete's high standards and strong leadership led to safety records and ensured that not only safe product was being produced but also all employees were motivated daily to work safely in a truly difficult environment.A member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Pete had a deep, unwavering faith in God. His strong faith was evident in his extensive volunteer work with the Salvation Army , assisting adults with learning to read, their pursuit of a GED, or supporting those less fortunate in their educational and professional pursuits.In addition to his love of family and military, Pete will also be remembered for his love of sailing, history and an ever-present sense of humor. Pete is predeceased by his beloved wife of 49 years, Frankie, and is survived by his sister Anne Hopkins, his son William Tripp (Donna), daughter Anne Mendoza (Steve), stepdaughters Susan Wahlrab (Peter), Margaret McGuiness (Joe), Belinda McGuiness (Peter), seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.Services will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road, Modesto, at 4 PM on Sunday, April 28, 2019. A reception will immediately follow.Memorial contributions are welcome at The Salvation Army at (209) 525-8954 or https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/ways-to-give/ Religious Service Information Trinity United Presbyterian

1600 Carver Rd

Modesto, CA 95350

