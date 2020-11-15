Peter M. "Pete" Werve
February 9, 1976 - November 2, 2020
PETER M. "PETE" WERVE
Peter M. "Pete" Werve, 44, a former resident of the Forest Grove community, late of Portland, Oregon, died Monday afternoon, November 2, 2020 at his home.
Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.
PETER MICHAEL WERVE was born February 9, 1976 in San Diego, California, the son of the late Michael E. Werve and Carol E. (Brecheisen) Werve.
He was raised and received his education in Modesto, California. He attended Portland Community College having majored in computer science.
He had worked as a laborer in the construction industry for several years.
Among his special interests, Pete enjoyed fishing, indoor rock climbing and bicycling. He also coached and trained mixed martial arts.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Michael Werve.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Werve Howell and Cleo Howell, of Forest Grove, Oregon; his three children, Gypsy, Tyler and Madison and his sister, Jama Kelch, of Forest Grove, Oregon.
Also surviving are aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to Central City Concern of Portland or CODA, in his memory.
A gathering in his memory will be held November 21st. Please contact the family for details.
Our Pete was loved and will be sorely missed and remembered.
To sign the online guest book or to send a condolence to the family go to www.tualatinvalleyfa.com
.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives in Hillsboro is entrusted with the arrangements. www.cvobituaries.com