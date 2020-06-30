Philip S Anselmo JrOct 7, 1946 - June 20, 2020Philip S Anselmo Jr passed away June 20, 2020, He was preceeded in death by his parents Philip S Anselmo Sr and Catherine E Anselmo. Phil was employed at Moore Business Forms as a Slitter Operator for 18 years. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus for over 30 years and a long time member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.Phil is survived by his wife and companion of 36 years, Jennifer, Sons, Philip H Anselm of Modesto, Wayne Brown (Kary) of Washington, Daughter, Kari Carpenter (Mike) of Colorado, Grand-children, Derrick, Nicole, William and Brody Brown, Mother-in-Law Barbara Brown of Modesto and many well loved cousins.Phil will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. He will be laid to rest at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Modesto. There will be no service held at this time due to Covid-19.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to Aseracare Hospice or Our Lady of Fatima.