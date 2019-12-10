Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Cates. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Anthony Cates

April 15, 1951 - November 28, 2019

Phil passed on in his sleep Thursday morning, November 28, 2019 at the age of 68 from complications due to kidney failure and Alzheimer's disease. He was born April 15, 1951 in Fairfield, CA, to Harvey and Dorothy Cates, the middle child of 5 boys: Roy, Doyne, John of Bakersfield and Dave (Theresa) of Chinese Camp. He grew up in various towns in the Central Valley and foothills, eventually graduating from Wasco High School in 1969. His creativity meant his career would take twists and turns but always involved selling: as a broker, he helped pioneer the nationwide selling of halved whiskey barrels as planters, owned the door company 'Mr. Door' in Modesto and was a loan officer for various mortgage companies specializing in group home financing. Phil was a member of Saron Lutheran Church in Escalon. He loved playing the guitar and although they couldn't read music, he and his brothers had a 'garage band' growing up. As adults they would make music every time they got together, drawing nephews and friends in on drums, guitars, keyboards, etc. to make amazingly great music, although they joked they could never figure out how to end any song! He loved cars, high marking on his snowmobile in the mountains, and boating on the Delta. He also loved making his signature tacos, home-made popcorn in the wok with lots of butter and perfecting his 'Potato Head Pie', all of which are now lasting legacies.

Passing away on their 32nd wedding anniversary, he is survived by his wife Karin Reenstierna and their children Jon Reenstierna-Cates of Los Angeles and Erikka Reenstierna-Cates of New Brunswick, N.J., as well as his first wife Debbie Miller-Nott of Manteca and their children Matt (Kathy) of Manteca, and Janelle Hansen (Dan) of Whitefish, MT, grandchildren Kelly, Kirsten, Emy, Cash, multiple nieces, nephews and their families.

His body was donated for research to Science Care, Inc. through their HOPE Program for Hospice Patients and an event to celebrate his life will be held in the future.

