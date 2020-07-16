Philip Hauser

PHILIP DANIEL HAUSER
1983 - 2020
Philip Daniel Hauser, 36, died of an unexpected vehicle accident in Ceres on July 7, 2020. He was born on December 11, 1983 in Oakland, CA, the son of Keith and Patricia Hauser.
Philip served four years in the United States Marine Corps. After his service, he worked in various sales roles while attending college. He went to Cuesta Junior College in San Luis Obispo, and transferred to Modesto Junior College where he graduated with his Associates Degree. Phil was just two courses shy of completing his Bachelor's Degree at Chico State. Phil, lovingly known as Philly Cheese, had an affinity for music and singing, spending time with family and friends, loved all animals, and had a strong love for God where he spent much of his free time attending Church and Bible study. Philip loved all people which shines forth in his various relationships and impact he has made throughout the years - a role model of inclusion. He never shied away from a deep conversation, and was always striving to better himself. He is remembered by his loved ones as having a huge heart and always making everyone laugh.
His surviving family members are his mother and father, Keith and Patricia, his brother Stephen Hauser, and sisters Leanne Lasnier and Esther Stine, and three beloved nieces.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Modesto Gospel Mission.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LakewoodHughson.com
