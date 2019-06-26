Guest Book View Sign Service Information Longview Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cemetery 5050 Mount Solo Road Longview , WA 98632 (360)-423-6090 Service 10:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Philip "Phil" Paul

Nov 9, 1932 - June 17, 2019

In the early morning hours of Monday, June 17, Philip "Phil" Paul, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Longview, Washington with his family at his side. It was fitting that a man who so thoroughly cherished the role of father and grandfather would hold on through Father's Day before departing this earth.

Phil was born in Modesto, California to Philip and Sarah Paul on November 9th, 1932. He attended Keyes Grammar School and Turlock High, and served in the United States Air Force during the

During the years Phil lived in Turlock, he was a farmer and restauranteur. He and his beautiful wife Georgia were best known for converting the downtown Turlock Southern Pacific Railroad Depot into Track 29 Restaurant (now 10 East) which they owned and operated. To the many college students who worked at "The Track", they were known as "Mom and Dad". After selling the restaurant, Phil parlayed his love of boating into a career as yacht broker in Southern California until his retirement in 2003, after which time Phil and Georgia lived in Big Bear where they were active in St. Joseph's Catholic Church and youth confirmation class.

Phil is remembered as a man of integrity and deep faith. He loved God and witnessed to his Catholic faith all his life long. Well into his senior years (77) he cheerfully became an active member of the Legion of Mary and later still underwent more rigor traveling to Portland, Oregon for several years of study to become a professed member of Holy Rosary Chapter Dominican Laity in 2015.

He was generous with his time and many talents, which ranged from welding and woodwork to art and early adoption of computers. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always looked forward to the next great adventure.

Phil is preceded in death by his wife Georgia, his parents Philip and Sarah Paul, his brother Joash, and his sister Sara Thomas.

Phil is survived by his wife Margaret Bernardez, his children Mary Paul Stewart, Phil Paul III (Jannett), Michael Paul, Greg Paul, Steve Bernardez (Roberta), Tim Bernardez (Sherie), and Alexandra Bernardez; grandchildren Philip Paul IV, Sarah Stewart, Katie Bernardez, Jenny Bernardez, and Zachary Bernardez; and his sister Victoria Paul.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Turlock, on Friday, June 28th, 2019. Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and mass at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment to follow at Turlock Memorial Park.

Phil and his wife Margaret made Longview, Washington their home during their marriage of almost ten years. A memorial mass at St. Rose De Viterbo Catholic Church in Longview will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Assyrian Aid Society of America:

www.cvobituaries.com



