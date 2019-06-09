Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Send Flowers Obituary

Philip John Reynders

Apr. 18, 1929 - Jun. 4, 2019

Philip John Reynders passed away June 4, 2019, age 90 years.

Phil was born April 18, 1929 to Peter and Jeanette Reynders in South San Gabriel, CA. They later moved to Yucaipa and he graduated from Redlands High School in 1947. Soon after graduating, Phil traveled north to Modesto with $15 in his pocket to where his brother was currently living. He soon got a job as a sign painter with Pix Sign Company. In the 1950s he worked several years for Sign Designs and then began his own sign business, PJ Signs, in the mid 60s. His last job was with Yosemite Advertising, Save Mart's sign division at the time, from which he retired in 1984.

Soon after moving to Modesto, he met the love of his life, Donna, who was still attending Ceres High School. Phil was drafted and was in the Korean War from 1950-1953 where he was in communications on the trains. He returned home in January of 1953 and they were married in March making Ceres their home.

Phil had a life-long love of Yosemite and loved collecting all things Yosemite and sharing his knowledge of the park. He loved hiking and backpacking with friends and taking photos of his trips. The saying "Not All Who Wander Are Lost" fit him perfectly. Phil and Donna traveled considerably in their 65 years of marriage. Once traveling to Holland to visit his mother's birthplace and a castle where his grandfather was a grounds keeper. A true history buff, Phil was always reading a book about some place or thing of historical interest. He liked antique cars, of which he owned several over the years.

Though not a Ceres native, he certainly considered it his home. He was among the founding members of the Ceres Historical Society and helped start the Ceres Museum where he was curator for 6 years before Parkinson's Disease made it too difficult for him to handle. His last two years of life were spent at Bethel Retirement, Assisted Living where the caregivers knew they could always joke with "papa". He had a great sense of humor to the very end.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Ceres.

He was preceded in death by his parents Peter Carl and Jeanette Reynders, brother, Richard Reynders, sister, Lillian Martin, and wife Donna. He leaves behind those who loved him dearly; his daughter, Sherly Reynders Trout (Steve), granddaughters, Tiffany Giles (Stephen), and Danelle Trout (Bobby McMillen), all of Ceres. He also leave many nieces and nephews who always loved being around their "Uncle Phil".

