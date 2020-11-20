Phillip E. Newton

November 9, 1934 - November 13, 2020

Modesto, California - Phillip E. Newton entered into eternal rest on November 13, 2020 after enduring a lengthy and brave battle with cancer.

Phillip was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, on October 9, 1934. His family relocated to California where they settled in Modesto. He graduated from Modesto High School, class of 1952. He married Anita Newton on September 26, 1954.

Phillip was a hard working family man who loved deep sea fishing and a good cigar. Phil served his community as the first black city councilman to represent citizens of Modesto in 1969 and again in 1973. He retired from Knudsen's Dairy and Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department as a Correctional Officer.

Phillip leaves to mourn two sons, Travis E. Newton and Rodney J. Newton, daughter-in-law, Patricia Newton, grandsons, Anton Cooley, Reggie Seabron and Rodney J Newton Jr. He is predeceased by his parents, Burl Newton and Cora Bailey Newton, wife Anita Newton, daughter, Kimberly Newton and four brothers. Phillip will be loved and missed by a host of relatives and family left behind. May he rest in peace.

Graveside services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe Ave, Hughson, CA 95326. November 23, 2020 at 1pm. Masks & social distancing are required.





