Phillip George Larson
May 15, 1939 - July 23, 2020
Phillip George Larson (Phil), a lifetime resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old.
Phil was born to Paul and Dorothy Larson in Turlock, CA. He was raised here, living most of his life on the family ranch in East Turlock. He attended Turlock schools and graduated from Turlock High School, continuing his education and graduating from Fresno State University with a Business degree. Phil served in the National Guard after college. He worked hard and built an amazing business in Turlock, Western Ranch Plaza, where he made many lifelong friends who came to be a part of the family.
Phil loved playing sports, including football, basketball, baseball and track. He continued playing softball and basketball into adulthood. He loved animals. Phil was a longtime cattle rancher and team roper. He was a valued lifetime member of Turlock Horsemen's Club, including club president from 1980-1981.
Phil married Sonya Ellefson in July 1961 and together they raised three wonderful daughters, Tena, Amy and Lisa.
Phil later married Denise Hawkins in December 2004, living at the family ranch.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Sonya, and his nephews Chris and Randy.
Phil is survived by his loving ex-wife and caregiver Denise, constant companion Jake, brothers Charles and Paul Larson (Becky), his three daughters Tena Leonis (Dan), Amy Azevedo and Lisa Smith (Brandon), and his step-children Michelle Van Fleet (Mike) and Michael Mays (Angela). He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Phil was a generous man with a great sense of humor. Many people of all ages were drawn to his kind heart and cherished his amazing hugs. Our lives are forever changed by him.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12th. All services will be conducted at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the funeral service, Phil will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park.
For anyone who would like to view the services safely from their own home, Phil's services will be live-streamed. The link will remain available indefinitely.
Link: https://www.viewlogies.net/turlock/tEJArDifh
Password: phillip (all lowercase)
Memorial donations can be made in Phil's honor to Covenant Care Hospice or the American Cancer Society
