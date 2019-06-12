Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Hedberg. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Memorial service 2:30 PM Grace Lutheran Church Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis June Hedberg

Sep 17, 1926 - Jun 6, 2019

Our beloved mother, Phyllis June Hedberg, 92, of Modesto, passed away June 6, 2019, with family by her side."

She was born September 17, 1926 to the late Reverend Albert and Viola Gehner, in Hershey, Nebraska. Phyllis graduated from high school in Ida, Michigan in 1944 and received her Registered Nurse degree from Toledo University in Toledo, Ohio, in 1947.

Phyllis served in the Army Corps of Nurses at Riverside Hospital where she met her future husband, a bold and sassy Navy sailor, Axel William Hedberg Jr. who was in the hospital for treatment. They were married on September 1948, and started their lives together in Toledo, Ohio. In 1962 they moved to Modesto when Axel accepted a transfer to the new Libby Owens Ford Glass Plant in Lathrop. Phyllis worked as a Registered Nurse at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto until her retirement.

Phyllis is survived by five children and their spouses: Thomas Hedberg (Lynda), of Canterbury, NH; Linda Rissetto (Jack) of Modesto; Axel Hedberg (Janet) of Bucyrus, KS, Janice Garcia (Darrell) of Modesto, and Laurie Lee Bernhard (Tom) of Carmichael, CA.

In addition, she survived by thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sisters Esther Bennett of Lansing, MI and Eunice Delano, Bethel Park, PA and brother Martin Gehner, (Katie) Branford, CT., as well as many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2006 after 57 years of marriage.

Phyllis maintained a close connection to her church attending Grace Lutheran Church since 1962. In her younger days she played the church organ on Sunday. Phyllis was an accomplished pianist, she especially loved playing and singing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and delighted with each new addition to it. An avid gardener, Phyllis had a touch at producing wonderful flowers. She loved to travel and enjoyed her visits to National Parks, the California Missions and the California coast.

Donations in her name can be made to Community Hospice of Modesto.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at Grace Lutheran Church at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow.

www.cvobituaries.com





Phyllis June HedbergSep 17, 1926 - Jun 6, 2019Our beloved mother, Phyllis June Hedberg, 92, of Modesto, passed away June 6, 2019, with family by her side."She was born September 17, 1926 to the late Reverend Albert and Viola Gehner, in Hershey, Nebraska. Phyllis graduated from high school in Ida, Michigan in 1944 and received her Registered Nurse degree from Toledo University in Toledo, Ohio, in 1947.Phyllis served in the Army Corps of Nurses at Riverside Hospital where she met her future husband, a bold and sassy Navy sailor, Axel William Hedberg Jr. who was in the hospital for treatment. They were married on September 1948, and started their lives together in Toledo, Ohio. In 1962 they moved to Modesto when Axel accepted a transfer to the new Libby Owens Ford Glass Plant in Lathrop. Phyllis worked as a Registered Nurse at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto until her retirement.Phyllis is survived by five children and their spouses: Thomas Hedberg (Lynda), of Canterbury, NH; Linda Rissetto (Jack) of Modesto; Axel Hedberg (Janet) of Bucyrus, KS, Janice Garcia (Darrell) of Modesto, and Laurie Lee Bernhard (Tom) of Carmichael, CA.In addition, she survived by thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sisters Esther Bennett of Lansing, MI and Eunice Delano, Bethel Park, PA and brother Martin Gehner, (Katie) Branford, CT., as well as many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2006 after 57 years of marriage.Phyllis maintained a close connection to her church attending Grace Lutheran Church since 1962. In her younger days she played the church organ on Sunday. Phyllis was an accomplished pianist, she especially loved playing and singing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and delighted with each new addition to it. An avid gardener, Phyllis had a touch at producing wonderful flowers. She loved to travel and enjoyed her visits to National Parks, the California Missions and the California coast.Donations in her name can be made to Community Hospice of Modesto.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at Grace Lutheran Church at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow. Published in the Modesto Bee from June 12 to June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close