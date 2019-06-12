Phyllis June Hedberg
Sep 17, 1926 - Jun 6, 2019
Our beloved mother, Phyllis June Hedberg, 92, of Modesto, passed away June 6, 2019, with family by her side."
She was born September 17, 1926 to the late Reverend Albert and Viola Gehner, in Hershey, Nebraska. Phyllis graduated from high school in Ida, Michigan in 1944 and received her Registered Nurse degree from Toledo University in Toledo, Ohio, in 1947.
Phyllis served in the Army Corps of Nurses at Riverside Hospital where she met her future husband, a bold and sassy Navy sailor, Axel William Hedberg Jr. who was in the hospital for treatment. They were married on September 1948, and started their lives together in Toledo, Ohio. In 1962 they moved to Modesto when Axel accepted a transfer to the new Libby Owens Ford Glass Plant in Lathrop. Phyllis worked as a Registered Nurse at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto until her retirement.
Phyllis is survived by five children and their spouses: Thomas Hedberg (Lynda), of Canterbury, NH; Linda Rissetto (Jack) of Modesto; Axel Hedberg (Janet) of Bucyrus, KS, Janice Garcia (Darrell) of Modesto, and Laurie Lee Bernhard (Tom) of Carmichael, CA.
In addition, she survived by thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; sisters Esther Bennett of Lansing, MI and Eunice Delano, Bethel Park, PA and brother Martin Gehner, (Katie) Branford, CT., as well as many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2006 after 57 years of marriage.
Phyllis maintained a close connection to her church attending Grace Lutheran Church since 1962. In her younger days she played the church organ on Sunday. Phyllis was an accomplished pianist, she especially loved playing and singing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was devoted to her family and delighted with each new addition to it. An avid gardener, Phyllis had a touch at producing wonderful flowers. She loved to travel and enjoyed her visits to National Parks, the California Missions and the California coast.
Donations in her name can be made to Community Hospice of Modesto.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th at Grace Lutheran Church at 2:30 PM with a reception to follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 12 to June 16, 2019