Phyllis O. PetersonJanuary 18, 1927 - January 18, 1927Phyllis O. Peterson of Hilmar, California, beloved wife of Wesley P. Peterson, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020, at the age of 93. Phyllis was born in Rochester, Minnesota to Elmer and Amelia Kruesel on January 18, 1927. Her parents and her siblings Elmer Kruesel Jr. and Dorothy Kruesel preceded her in death. Her first husband, George W, Beatty passed away in 1990. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage.Phyllis is survived by her husband of 27 years, Wesley P. Peterson, and her children Donn C. Beatty (wife Janis) of Flatonia, Texas, Pamela J. Lamm (husband David) of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Charles J. Beatty (wife Susan) of North Bend, Washington. Phyllis has 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.Phyllis enjoyed people and worked in a variety of professions over her lifetime that put her in frequent public contact, as a basal metabolism tech at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, secretary for Mayfair Minerals Oil Company in McAllen, Texas, office manager for an Orthodontist in Orange, California, and a Real Estate agent in Fresno, California. She enjoyed a variety of hobbies including ceramics, painting, writing poetry and short stories, and travelling with Wes in Europe and the US. Nearest to her heart was joining Wes in their regular visits to local nursing home and assisted living facilities where Wes would play the piano and share a wide array of songs and music, and Phyllis would share poetry, humor and short stories of encouragement and faith. God brought Wes and Phyllis together later in their lives, and they have lived a life together of devotion to each other, and their shared strong faith in God. They live their faith daily, quick to help and support those in need and financially supporting their church and many local and national charities. Loved and respected by their families and many friends, they have blessed and touched many, many lives with grace and unconditional love.Phyllis became very ill last November, and after a long bout in the hospital and rehabilitation, moved into Teresa's Tender Loving Care adult family home in early January of 2020. This was a true blessing in being 5 houses away from her home, and in the truly awesome care she received there. When Teresa retired, and the business became Christina's Home Care, the care continued to exceed our expectations, and has been a Godsend during the Covid-19 restrictions when family has been unable to visit. Caregivers sat with her daily, facilitated many phone andFacebook calls, fixed favorite foods for her frequently and showed her the love and dignity of a cherished family member. There will be no memorial service due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Please direct any memorial donations to: Merced County Rescue Mission, which has been near and dear to her heart for many years, and to Christina's Home Care in Hilmar, which provided such excellent care for her.Hilmar