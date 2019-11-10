Pietrina (Pat) Vella-Guardino
JUL 6, 1936- NOV 1, 2019
Pietrina (Pat) Guardino, Age 83 of Modesto, Ca woke up in the arms of Jesus on November 1, 2019 after a very long illness.
Pat was the beloved wife of James Guardino and a devoted mother to her daughters Ann Badiou (Mike), Shelly Freeman, and sons Timothy Guardino and Frank Abidi (Linda).
Pat cherished her grandchildren, Alyssa (Jordan), Sean, Ashley, Allyson, Kelcey, Amber (Justin) & Gregory.
Pat idolized her great grandchildren; Ivy James, Ava, Mya, Jayden & Brody.
Pat was the daughter of Leo & Margaret Vella, brother Leonard Vella, sister Virginia Driscoll and many beloved nieces & nephews.
Pat grew up in Modesto, CA and graduated from Notre Dame Catholic High School and Sacramento State College.
Pat will be remembered for her unconditional love and ability to make everyone part of her family.
Pat will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She will forever be in our hearts.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 4:00 pm-8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel 419 Scenic Dr Modesto, CA.
Mass Wednesday, November 13, 2019 10:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima, 505 W. Granger Ave. Modesto, CA.
A graveside serivce will follow at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr. Modesto CA.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Covenant Care Hospice Turlock, CA
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 10, 2019