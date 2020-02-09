Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Celebration of Life 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Pino

June 30, 1940 - January 21, 2020

Priscilla Pino entered into rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Modesto, CA. She is preceded in death by her Father Antonio and her brother Fred. She is survived by her husband Adrian, of 43 years, and her mom Margaret. 9 children, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 6 siblings, lots of family and friends. She was born in New Mexico, was a great cook and loved to dance. Camping, R-Ranch, riding horses and rafting down the Klamath are treasured memories. Family Reunions were very special and they attended every one. Some of her roles in life were being: a Confirmation teacher for 10 years, In-Home child care 9 years, worked at Nabisco 26 years, active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the PT Cruiser Club. She loved Elvis and his impersonators. She liked to sew for others and would do so her whole life. Priscilla participated in Relay for Life for many years. She took care of her mom for 7 years. The last 10 years she struggled with illness and fought hard to stay with us. We will miss you, but you will forever be in our hearts. Well done my good and faithful servant. Rest In Peace. Celebration of her life will be February 20th, at 9:30 - St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Modesto. Reception to follow.

