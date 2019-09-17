Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quentin Raynor. View Sign Service Information Lakewood Memorial Park 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-4465 Send Flowers Obituary

Quentin Wood Raynor

Jul. 2, 1922 - Sept. 11, 2019

Hughson native and pioneer, Quentin Raynor born on July 2, 1922 to Asenath and Edgar Raynor, passed peacefully from this earthly plane September 11, 2019 surrounded by his family. He graced this world with 97 years of his wit, songs and humor.

He was happiest living on the family farm that was handed down to him from his mother. He farmed peaches and walnuts as well as raised chickens and various farm animals. You could always hear him singing, humming or whistling a tune while he worked.

He met his beloved wife, Karleen Amonson Curran at a dance at the Odd Fellows Hall in Modesto and they were married on February 24, 1955.

He was a proud patriot, serving in the U.S. Army in 1944 until he was discharged early due to health reasons. After he was discharged, he worked at Hammond Hospital in Modesto for a year.

Quentin followed in his father Edgar's footsteps and became a rural letter carrier for 35 years. Between the two, there were 65 years of continued postal service for the town of Hughson. Quentin was honored with a Resolution upon his retirement from the California State Assembly noting 65 years of combined service by the Raynor family. An honor of which he was most proud. He also served two years as President of the Rural Letter Carriers Association for Stanislaus, Tuolumne and Merced counties.

Quentin was also honored as Distinguished Citizen of the Year and was given a key to the City of Hughson in 2005. He was also an integral part of the Hughson Historical Society, often helping them with recollections of the history of the town of Hughson.

His greatest joy of leisure was playing the harmonica. He was always ready to play Happy Birthday to everyone, followed by God Bless America.

Passing before him were his parents, his wife Karleen, his sister Ruth Stockley and his brother Robert. He is survived by his stepson Paul Curran, his daughter Phyllis Christian and her husband Tim, his son Jay Raynor and his surrogate daughter Patty Downer and her husband Tom. He leaves three grandchildren, Leslie Raynor, Laura Ferguson (Chris) and Patrick Christian as well as three great-grandchildren, William, Caleb and Karlie. He also leaves a niece and four nephews.

A celebration of his life will begin at 12 pm on September 20, 2019 at the Hughson United Methodist Church on 6th Street and Fox Road in Hughson, Ca.

Donations can be made to the Hughson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 129, Hughson, Ca. 95326 or to the Hughson Historical Society, P.O. Box 605, Hughson, Ca. 95326.

