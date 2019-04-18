Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rachel "Rae" Nicole Averett-Hendon

July 8, 1884 - April 9, 2019

Rachel "RAE" Nicole Averett-Hendon age 34 entered into rest on Tuesday April 9, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family and friends at Doctors Hospital in Modesto.

Rachel was born July 8, 1984 in San Leandro, Ca. to Vince and Lynda Averett; she lived in Union City, Ca. until the age of 5 with her parents and older sister. The family moved to Patterson, Ca. where she attended Patterson schools. She was a Patterson High School graduate Class of 2002. She lived in Patterson, Ca. with her parents, older sister and two younger brothers until she met the love of her life John. On April 3rd, 2004 she married her love John Hendon. They recently celebrated 15 years of marriage and were blessed with two beautiful children.

She worked at Macys in Vintage Fair Mall and Crescent Supply as a seamstress. She was always creating, sewing, crocheting and drawing (which she called her doodling). She volunteered to design and make preemie pals baby dolls for the babies to cuddle in the NICU at Doctors Hospital; she was a staple in the Merced Sheriff's Office family for many years to help serve the community when needed. Rachel will always be remembered as an inspiration to her loving family who she loved greatly, her laughter and quick wit, her goofiness making us all smile, and all her beautiful drawings she left behind for all of us to admire. She has touched many hearts and lives with her beautiful soul.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband John, her son David, daughter Lilian all of Modesto, her parents Vince and Lynda, her brothers Nathan (Alejandra), and Vinson all of Patterson, sister Sara of Modesto, grandfather James Logue of Patterson, father and mother in law James and Bernie Hendon of Modesto, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Sally Logue, Ursula Averett (Oma) and Marvis Averett (Opa), her aunt Karen Kilgore.

A visitation will be held on Friday April 19, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 10am both at Lakewood Memorial in Hughson, Ca. Following the service A Celebration of Life will be held at The Elks Lodge 645 Charity Way, Modesto

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made in Rachel's honor for her children's college education. Donations may be made at any Wells Fargo Bank under Rachel Hendon's Children's College Fund, or you can mail your memorial donation to C/O Averett Family 17105 Locust Ave. Patterson, Ca. 95363

Funeral Home Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson , CA 95326
(209) 883-0411

900 Santa Fe Ave

Hughson , CA 95326

