, Rachel Mae Maynard

-January 30, 1931 - March 5, 2019

Mrs. Rachel Maynard, age 88, of Modesto, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019.

She was born January 30, 1931, in Paragould, Arkansas, a daughter of the late Joseph and Lenora Shinault.

Rachel was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Maynard and her daughter Delores Cole.

She was a member of Church of the Cross, and retired from Salida Union School District. She devoted her life to the Lord and enjoyed bowling, fellowship with her friends and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Rachel is survived by her daughter Patricia Turner and her son Ed Maynard; 4 grandchildren, Danny Silveira, Chandra Tate, Nick Maynard & Brandon Maynard; 7 great grandchildren Brenden Tate, Chantel Tate, Cameron Harris, Mikaela Maynard, Savanna Maynard and London Maynard; one great-great grandchild Emmitt Williams.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Church of the Cross at 3936 Dale Road, Modesto, CA 95356. Burial will follow in the Ceres Memorial Park at 1801 E. Whitmore Avenue, Ceres, CA 95307.

Visitation is from 4:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95350.

