Rachel Ella (Heinrich) Powell

January 22, 1927 - September 16, 2019

Rachel Ella (Heinrich) Powell, born on January 22nd, 1927 in Modesto, CA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16th, 2019 at 92 years old. Rachel loved her family and was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Rachel enjoyed sewing and spending time in the sun working in the yard, and was known to be quiet, thoughtful, and creative, but she also had a humorous side, which at times surprised those around her. Rachel enjoyed going to church and in her earlier years taught Sunday School; she loved Jesus and looked at the positive side of things. She is survived by her three daughters and daughter-in-law: Connie Thomas, Carla Bennett and husband Jay, Carmen Brown and husband George, and Eileen Powell as well as 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Her husband, Robert Powell, son Bobby Powell, son-in-law Glen Thomas, sister Leah Garber, parents Walter and Mary Heinrich and Olin and Rose Powell, precede Rachel in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 1:30 in the afternoon. All friends and family are invited. Remembrances may be made to Big Valley Grace Community Church.

