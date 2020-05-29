Rafaela Guzman ValdezSeptember 2, 1921 - March 31, 2020Beloved mother, grandmother, homemaker, aunt and friend. Rafaela G. Valdez, a resident of Livingston for more than 85 years, passed away on March 31, 2020 at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, CA. She was born on Sept. 2, 1921 in Sugar Pine, CA. and spent her childhood years in Sugar Pine and Madera, CA. She was one of eleven children born to Luis and Sofia Guzman, and she was the last to go home to the Lord.When Rafaela was nine years of age her family moved to Livingston, CA. She eventually met and married Manuel Valdez and together they bought a small and modest home in the early 1940s where she lived until her passing and where Manuel and Rafaela raised a family of six children.Although she had little formal education, she did not allow that to keep her from making a success of herself. She learned English quickly and after a number of years working in the fields she was hired to interpret for Judges Mahoney and Lane, respectively, at the local courthouse. She was then hired to work as a clerk at the Livingston Medical Group until she left her post to care for her husband.Rafaela was a kind and caring woman who always had her doors open to family, friends and new acquaintances. She was devoted to her God, her family and her home. From her arrival in Livingston, she was a life-long and faithful member of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church. As a young woman she was a member of the church choir, and later in life she was an active participant in the local prayer group.Baseball was a large part of her life, and she rooted for the Dodgers even while they were still playing in Brooklyn. She was also a great fan of mariachi music and was fond of singing along to songs of this genre when the occasion presented itself. She often recited poems and phrases from songs that she learned as a young girl.Rafaela is predeceased by her parents, her husband Manuel, and many extended family members whom she cherished and loved. She is survived by her six children: Frank Valdez, Ernie Valdez(Wilma), Marie Marks(Jim), Teresa Valdez, Alfred Valdez and Virginia Valdez. Also surviving are her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Mom, we love you and miss you; may you rest in the company of our Lord forever.The family requests that any donation you might wish to make in her memory be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 77, Livingston, CA 95334. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, private visitation and services were held on April 13 and 14, 2020.Thank you, and may God bless you and yours.