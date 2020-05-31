Raivo "Rive" Trubok
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raivo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raivo "Rive" Trubok
Dec. 1952 ~ May 2020
Our beloved Estonian, Rive Trubok, age 67 of Turlock passed away May 22, 2020. Rive was the first Trubok born in the United States after his parents and sister migrated to Hilmar after WWII. He lived in Los Angeles where he graduated in 1970 from Poly Technic High School in North Hollywood. He then moved back to Hilmar and received his Associates Degree from Modesto Jr. College. Rive owned and operated The Sport Shop Foreign Cars in Turlock for the last 42 years. Rive grew up riding dirt bikes and raced competitively from 1972 -1978. He then received his pilot's license and enjoyed flying his planes. Rive loved being outdoors hiking, camping and water skiing and he had a strong love for animals.
Rive is survived by his daughter, Kelley (Alan, Jr) Trubok-Clinkenbeard, granddaughter, Kendall Clinkenbeard; and sister, Ulli (Marshall) Krause. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf and Aurelie Trubok.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Donations of live blue hydrangea plants can be made in Rive's memory and will be planted in the family memorial garden. Hydrangeas can be delivered to Allen Mortuary at 247 N Broadway Turlock 95380 for the family. Please share your memories at
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
May 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved