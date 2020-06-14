Ralph AhlemNovember 8, 1924 - May 23, 2020Ralph Nathaniel Ahlem died peacefully at his home in Oakdale in the afternoon of May 23, 2020, he was 95 years old. Ralph was born in Turlock and grew up on his parent's dairy farm in Hilmar during the Great Depression. He attended Hilmar High School where he played football and was a sprinter on the track team. During World War II he joined the marine corps ROTC at Fresno State College. The dire needs of WWII cut short his time at Fresno State and landed him in the invasion fleet heading for the shores of Japan, when the atomic bomb finally ended the war. After his honorable discharge from the military, he continued his education at the University of Southern California, where he graduated with a degree in liberal arts, and where he met his first wife, Grace. Economic conditions after the war were tough. Growing tired of construction work in Los Angeles, he and Grace moved to Hilmar and bought a dairy farm in Hilmar near his father's farm. They were married until divorced in 1974. Ralph and Grace had two children, Diana and Clarence. Ralph married his second wife, Dianne Ferreira in 1975. In 1984 Ralph and Dianne were founding farmers of Hilmar Cheese Company. He retired from active farming and moved to Oakdale in 2000, where he and Dianne enjoyed a comfortable life, pursued his passion for reading, stayed fit with water aerobics, enjoyed weekly massages and breakfasting with his cousins and his driver and family friend, Rene. To his close friends, Ralph was known as a kind man with a dry sense of humor. May he rest in peace. Ralph is survived by Dianne and her children, Michael, Kristina, and Timothy Ferreira (wife Mary), and Ralph's two children, and seven grandchildren. A memorial service has not been planned because of the Covid 19 pandemic, but will be announced when gatherings are safe.