Ralph H. Donelson
July 29, 1944 - Jan. 1, 2020
Ralph Howard Donelson, of Turlock, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday. He was 75 years old.
Ralph was born and raised in Turlock, where he graduated from Turlock High School in 1962. On September 26, 1964, he married the love of his life, Julie Jorgensen. For a brief time, he worked for Banquet Foods before devoting the last 38 years of his career to International Paper in Modesto. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working on genealogy and making sandwiches out of anything.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Julie Donelson; his children, David Donelson of Turlock and Brenda (David) Kindred of Oakdale; and his granddaughter, Hope "Shorty" Kindred.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Ralph will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020