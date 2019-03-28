Ralph Harold Handel
January 24, 1930 - March 23, 2019
Born in Turlock, Ca. to Chris and Lena Handel January 24, 1930. Graduated 1948 from Hughson High School. He was a career barber in South Lake Tahoe, Empire, and Modesto. He owned Handel Haus Buffett in Modesto. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Millie, daughter Debbie, sons Rick, Steve, and Stan. Step children Pat, Paul, Jerry, and Karen; Many Grandchildren, Great grand children, and long time friend Archibald A. Bones. Lakewood Cemetary Viewing, Saturday 3/30/19 4-8 pm. Service, Sunday 3/31/19 Please send flowers and donation to Community Hospice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 28, 2019