Ralph B. HermanFebruary 11, 1929 - June 6, 2020Ralph B. Herman peacefully left this Earth on the evening of Saturday, June 6, at his residence in Modesto with his son Mark at his Bedside. He was 91 Years old. Ralph was Born on February 11, 1929, in Sacramento, California, the only child of Ben and Irene Herman. His Father passed away in 1944. He attended Donner Elementary, Stanford Junior High, and Sacramento Senior High where he Graduated in 1947. In the fall following Graduation from high school, he attended Capital University in Columbus Ohio Where he Received his Bachelor of the Arts Degree. While attending Capital University, Ralph met Patricia Roby, a student from Marion, Ohio. A romance followed, and after their Graduation they were married in August of 1951. In the fall of 1951 Ralph entered what is now Trinity Lutheran Theological Seminary. From June, 1953 through July, 1954, he served as an Intern in Torrance California, and when it Concluded Ralph, and Pat returned to Columbus for one more year of Seminary. Ralph graduated from Seminary on June 5, 1955. Ralph accepted a call to serve Churches in both Fallon, and Marsh, Montana, and Ralph and Pat welcomed their son Mark. After two Years in Montana, Ralph received a call from Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bakersfield, California, where he served for seven years. While in Bakersfield the couple welcomed another son, Brooks. in 1962, Ralph accepted a call to Calvary Lutheran Church in Modesto, and served this Church for thirty years. Upon his Retirement from Calvary in 1992, Ralph began a part time ministry in Groveland CA. which continued until 2013. He also worked for H&R for ten years, after Retirement. During Retirement Ralph and Pat traveled extensively, enjoyed participating in a monthly Supper Club with a wonderful group of long time friends, and were blessed with the birth of their grandson, Matthew, whom they adored and doted on as much as possible. Ralph was Predeceased by his Beloved wife Pat Herman in 2013, and is survived by sons Mark of Modesto, and Brooks (Trish) of Chico, and one Grandson.The family wishes to thank the Bethel Retirement Community of Modesto for the loving care they provided Ralph over the last seven years, and also the members of Community Hospice team who attended Ralph in his final days.Due to COVID-19, a private Family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 324 College Ave. Modesto CA. 95350