Ralph Emerson Johnson

February 1, 1914-March 11, 2019

Ralph passed away peacefully at home on March 11, 2019. He was born February 1, 1914 in Snyder, Texas, to J.Y. and Maggie Johnson. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1933. He married his high school sweetheart Leona Fay Alexander in 1935. Ralph worked as a farm equipment mechanic until he joined the Navy in 1943. In 1949 they moved to Southern California and raised their family. He went to work for Southern California Edison as a truck mechanic. After retiring in 1975 they moved to Turlock where he and Fay were active in the Good Sam Travel club.

Ralph is predeceased by his wife of 53 years and his long-time companion Mary Ellen Himmlestoss. He is survived by his daughters Gayleen (Len) Brommers and Kathleen (John) Ewing, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Bethel Retirement Community. Their loving care helped our dad reach his goal of celebrating his 105th birthday with his family.

Services will be held March 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park, Heritage Chapel. Visitation is at 10. Any remembrances can be sent to Community Hospice, Modesto.

Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 20, 2019

