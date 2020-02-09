Ramon (Ray) Green (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon (Ray) Green.
Service Information
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA
95350
(209)-523-5646
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ramon (Ray) Green
June 14, 1934 - February 4, 2020
Ramon (Ray) Green, 85, passed away on February 4, 2020. He was born June 14, 1938, in Calexico, CA. He is survived by his wife, Maria Lourdes Green, sons, Frank, Ray and George Green and their wives, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The viewing is February 11, 2020, at Salas Brothers Funeral Home from 4-8 pm and Rosary at 6 pm. The service will be held on February 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 10 am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.