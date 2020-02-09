Ramon (Ray) Green
June 14, 1934 - February 4, 2020
Ramon (Ray) Green, 85, passed away on February 4, 2020. He was born June 14, 1938, in Calexico, CA. He is survived by his wife, Maria Lourdes Green, sons, Frank, Ray and George Green and their wives, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The viewing is February 11, 2020, at Salas Brothers Funeral Home from 4-8 pm and Rosary at 6 pm. The service will be held on February 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church at 10 am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 9, 2020