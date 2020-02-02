Ramon Gutierrez (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA
95381
(209)-632-9111
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock, CA
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
1200 Lyons Ave.
Turlock, CA
Obituary
Ramon Gutierrez
Aug. 19, 1949 - Jan. 24, 2020
Ramon Gutierrez, beloved father and grandfather with a tremendous zest for life, passed away peacefully last Friday in Hughson. He was born in Zacatecas, Mexico to Anastacio and Marcelina Gutierrez.
Ramon had a love for music and always looked forward to family gatherings. He was the best storyteller, often sharing stories of his childhood memories in Mexico. He will live in our hearts forever.
Ramon is survived by his daughters, Rosio Gutierrez (Tino) of Turlock, Dora Delgado (Israel) of Ceres, Sara Jacobo (Roger) of Modesto, and Susana Gutierrez of Modesto. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1200 Lyons Ave., Turlock. Following the Mass, Ramon will be interred at Turlock Memorial Park.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 2, 2020
