Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramos Daniel August. View Sign Service Information Allen Mortuary & Crematory 247 N Broadway Turlock , CA 95380 (209)-634-5829 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel August Ramos

February 1, 1931 – April 17, 2020

Dan was born on Feb.1, 1931 in Hilmar, CA to Joaquin and Albertina Ramos.

Dan lived in Hilmar where he worked on the family dairy alongside his parents and siblings. He attended Hilmar schools and graduated from Hilmar High in 1950. He met his sweetheart Bernice from San Leandro when he was 15 years old. They were married in 1953 and they just celebrated their 66th Anniversary. He had two daughters, Kathy & Debbie, who were his pride & joy.

He operated his own dairy business until he decided to attend Barber College in 1960 and became a licensed barber. He bought and opened his own barber shop in Hilmar in 1961 where he was a barber for 30 years. Due to a heart condition he was forced to retire. The legacy of Ramos Barber Shop still continues today.

Dan was very active in the Hilmar community and often referred to as the "unofficial" mayor. He was President of the Hilmar Chamber of Commerce and President & Director of Hilmar Y.M.I. He was honored as Hilmar's Citizen of the Year and awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Hilmar Chamber of Commerce. Merced County awarded him Volunteer of the Year as well as honoring him with the addition of "Dan Ramos Center" to the Hilmar Community Hall name. Dan was also Chairman of the Board for the Livingston Medical Clinic for two years and served six years as a member of the board helping families with medical assistance. He was recognized by the Stevinson Pentecost Association for 50 years of service.

After 9-11 he had an idea & undertook a large project of organizing the flying of 168 American flags down Hilmar's main street (Lander Ave) every national holiday.

Dan is survived by his loving wife Bernice; daughter Kathy Diniz of Patterson, and daughter Debbie King and husband Mike of Turlock; grandchildren Joey Diniz and wife Jennifer, Whitney Arriola and husband Lenny, Tyler King and Danielle King; great grandchildren Garrett Diniz, Carson Arriola and Cadence Pavlick; sisters Adeline Nelson of Turlock and Alice Rose of Downey; and brothers David Ramos of Hilmar and John Ramos of Modesto.

Dan was preceded in death by his loving parents Joaquin and Albertina Ramos, sister Belarmina Nunes, and son-in-law Joe Diniz, Jr.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial rosary/mass & celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Remembrances may be made to Y.M.I Scholarship Fund, PO Box 591, Hilmar, CA 95324 or Holy Rosary Building Fund, PO Box 429, Hilmar, CA 95324.

www.cvobituaries.com





Daniel August RamosFebruary 1, 1931 – April 17, 2020Dan was born on Feb.1, 1931 in Hilmar, CA to Joaquin and Albertina Ramos.Dan lived in Hilmar where he worked on the family dairy alongside his parents and siblings. He attended Hilmar schools and graduated from Hilmar High in 1950. He met his sweetheart Bernice from San Leandro when he was 15 years old. They were married in 1953 and they just celebrated their 66th Anniversary. He had two daughters, Kathy & Debbie, who were his pride & joy.He operated his own dairy business until he decided to attend Barber College in 1960 and became a licensed barber. He bought and opened his own barber shop in Hilmar in 1961 where he was a barber for 30 years. Due to a heart condition he was forced to retire. The legacy of Ramos Barber Shop still continues today.Dan was very active in the Hilmar community and often referred to as the "unofficial" mayor. He was President of the Hilmar Chamber of Commerce and President & Director of Hilmar Y.M.I. He was honored as Hilmar's Citizen of the Year and awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the Hilmar Chamber of Commerce. Merced County awarded him Volunteer of the Year as well as honoring him with the addition of "Dan Ramos Center" to the Hilmar Community Hall name. Dan was also Chairman of the Board for the Livingston Medical Clinic for two years and served six years as a member of the board helping families with medical assistance. He was recognized by the Stevinson Pentecost Association for 50 years of service.After 9-11 he had an idea & undertook a large project of organizing the flying of 168 American flags down Hilmar's main street (Lander Ave) every national holiday.Dan is survived by his loving wife Bernice; daughter Kathy Diniz of Patterson, and daughter Debbie King and husband Mike of Turlock; grandchildren Joey Diniz and wife Jennifer, Whitney Arriola and husband Lenny, Tyler King and Danielle King; great grandchildren Garrett Diniz, Carson Arriola and Cadence Pavlick; sisters Adeline Nelson of Turlock and Alice Rose of Downey; and brothers David Ramos of Hilmar and John Ramos of Modesto.Dan was preceded in death by his loving parents Joaquin and Albertina Ramos, sister Belarmina Nunes, and son-in-law Joe Diniz, Jr.Due to Covid-19 restrictions a memorial rosary/mass & celebration of life will be announced at a later date.Remembrances may be made to Y.M.I Scholarship Fund, PO Box 591, Hilmar, CA 95324 or Holy Rosary Building Fund, PO Box 429, Hilmar, CA 95324. Published in the Modesto Bee from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close